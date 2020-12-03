IMDb TV Expands Amazon Studios Originals Ties, Adds Two Docu-series

Amazon’s IMDb TV continues to be out front of the AVOD competition in terms of original shows, green-lighting two more series from sibling Amazon Studios.

Premiering on the free-to-consumer IMDb TV in early 2021, documentary series Moment of Truth will examine the 1993 murder of basketball legend Michael Jordan’s father, James Jordan, unearthing new details of a crime that shocked America.

IMDb will also debut at an unannounced date an untiled series from filmmaker dream hampton (creator of Netflix’s acclaimed documentary Surviving R. Kelly). Her latest untitled docu-series will look at the cultural impact of one of TV’s most prolific programming genres, crime procedurals.

In November, IMDb TV debuted Amazon Studios’ series adaptation of writer Anthony Horowitz spy-thriller novel series, Alex Rider.

“As we expand our slate of premium original programming for IMDb TV, we were captivated by these distinct projects, each designed to uniquely engage audiences through high-quality, thought-provoking and previously untold stories,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV, apparently speaking the same words and sentences, in simultaneous harmony, for a joint statement. “dream hampton is a visionary who illuminates the role crime fiction has played in our day-to-day lives and the way real-life cases are prosecuted. In Moment of Truth, Matthew and Clay start with a crime that shocked the nation, unfolding the mysteries of the past while revealing the all-too-relevant present-day implications.”