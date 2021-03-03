Amazon’s IMDb TV Readies ‘Bosch’ Spinoff Series

Tough-guy detective Harry Bosch is going AVOD.

As the seventh and final season of the Amazon Studios-produced Bosch gets ready to unfurl on subscription service Amazon Prime Video later this spring, Amazon announced Wednesday that a spinoff series, recasting star Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, will stream on the ad-supported, free-to-consumer IMDb TV service this summer. No word yet on a show title or episode count.

The spinoff will feature Bosch embarking on a “new chapter” in his career, working for a one-time sworn enemy, attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (actor Mimi Rogers).

Madison Lintz also reprises her role as Maddie Bosch.

“To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!,” said Welliver, who also serves as executive producer, in a statement that included numerous exclamation points. “To be given the opportunity to tell more Harry Bosch stories is a tremendous gift. The process of shooting season 7 with the shadow of it being our final loomed heavily, so when the idea was presented to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation I said, ‘let’s go.’ To all of our Bosch fans, thank for your incredible support for all these years and I can promise you the ride will only get better!”

Amazon has queued up a number of significant original-series announcements for IMDb TV, including a new court show built around syndication star “Judge” Judy Sheindlin, as well as a currently available six-part documentary focused on the Sierra Canyon High School basketball team, which features LeBron James’s son Bronny, along with the offspring of other current and former NBA players.

The Emmy-winning Bosch, however, has been one of the bigger original titles for the flagship Amazon Prime Video subscription platform for several years.

Produced by Fabel Entertainment, the Bosch spinoff for IMDb TV is executive produced by Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Welliver and Zetna Fuentes. Fuentes will also direct the spinoff pilot.

“IMDb TV is the perfect home to extend the longstanding Amazon Studios relationship with the immensely talented Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for IMDb TV. “Bosch has entertained fans season after season through vibrant storytelling and distinctive characters, and we are thrilled to evolve Bosch and ‘Money’ Chandler’s adventures through a new, ambitious IMDb TV Original and the first series spinoff for Amazon Studios.”