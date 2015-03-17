Imagine Expands Its Video Cloud

Following a string of acquisitions that have shored up its multiscreen video platform, Imagine Communications has launched CloudXtream, an integrated IP video distribution platform for MVPDs, programmers and the emerging crop of OTT service providers.

In addition to reaching a variety of managed and unmanaged device types – from smart TVs, set-tops, gaming consoles and streaming players to smartphones and tablets — CloudXtream is also designed to handle multiple forms of video, including linear, on-demand and cloud DVR applications, Steve Reynolds, Imagine’s CTO, explained in recent briefing.

The distribution platform rolls up and combines several components such as encoding, transcoding, packaging, storage management, playout, dynamic ad insertion, workflow and business rules management.

