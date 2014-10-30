Imagine Buys OpenTV’s Advanced Ad Business From Kudelski

Video and multiscreen tech specialist Imagine Communications has acquired the advanced advertising business unit and related assets of OpenTV from the Kudelski Group.

Financial terms were not announced, but Imagine said the acquisition of assets will complement an advertising business systems portfolio that already manages more than $25 billion in annual advertising revenue worldwide, and believes the deal will provide its MVPD partners with new capabilities for consolidated, multi-platform billing, while also extending support for both impression-based and ratings-based advertising.

Products acquired from OpenTV include its EclipsePlus, EclipsePlus/xG Billing, EclipsePlus/xG Insights and EclipsePlus/xG Linear advertising campaign management systems.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.