Imagina US Selects Broadway Systems

Imagina US has implemented Broadway Systems' end-to-end software platform and is now using its traffic and finance, program management, and reporting modules for back office operations for CentroaméricaTV, Pasiones Latin America, Pasiones US and Televisión Dominicana Hispanic cable channels.

Marilyn Vidal-Novo, traffic manager, Imagina US, praised the vendor for a very smooth transition to the new software. "Based on my previous experience transitioning many software systems, I expected a delay," she explained in a statement. "[But] here was no delay whatsoever, and the implementation exceeded my expectations."