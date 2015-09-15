IHS: Cable Access Market Stays Soft in Q2

Softness in the cable broadband access market continued into the second quarter of 2015, as global revenues dropped 2% versus the previous quarter, IHS said in a new report that keeps track of spending for cable modem termination systems (CMTSs), edge QAMs, the Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP), and coaxial media converters (CMCs).

IHS said revenues for that product group totaled $465 million in Q2 2015, while DOCSIS channel shipments in North America dropped 25% after rising 13% in the previous quarter. “[R]evenue was also down 19 percent due to a slowdown among a handful of larger operators,” IHS said

On the brighter side, global revenues in the second quarter actually rose 12% on a year-over-year basis. Additionally, spending on CCAPs, high-density, lower power consumption chassis that combine the functions of the CMTS and edge QAM, grew 34% in the first half of 2015 versus the prior year period.

