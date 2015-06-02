IHS: 4K-TV Panel Shipments to Hit 40M This Year

Consumers may be viewing video on mobile devices at a growing rate, but that apparently won't stop TV panel makers from turning in a banner year, according to a new forecast from IHS.

Shipments of 4K-capable TV panels will hit 40 million units this year, representing a penetration rate of 15%, IHS said, noting that 4K TV panel shipments are expected to grow 108%, with Korean panel makers nabbing a 57% share of the market, followed by Taiwanese manufacturers 27%, and Chinese manufacturers (12%).

Global TV panel shipments, meanwhile, are expected to rise 5%, to 265 million units, in 2015, also a record.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.