Iger to Moderate HRTS Digital Chiefs Luncheon

Walt Disney Company President/CEO Robert Iger will be the moderator for the Hollywood Radio and Television Society’s digital media panel discussion Sept. 8 at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, HRTS announced Wednesday.



The discussion, “The Digital Chiefs: A Special Conversation on the Future of New Media in the Digital Age” will also feature Chris Anderson, editor-in-chief, Wired magazine; Chad Hurley, CEO and co-founder, YouTube; Jason Kilar, CEO, Hulu; and Jonathan F. Miller, chief digital officer, chairman and CEO, Digital Media Group News Corporation.



“This discussion couldn’t have come at a better time as our industry now relies so much on new media,” said HRTS President Kevin Beggs. “This is one of the most prestigious panels we have ever presented to our membership and it reflects the importance of the industry’s move into the digital world.”



The event serves as the kick-off for HRTS’ Newsmaker Luncheon Season as well as launching the organization’s new focus on the industry’s transition into the digital world. More information can be found at hrts.org.