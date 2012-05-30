Iger: Dish's Auto Hop 'Harmful' to Content Business

RELATED: BLOG: Sports Costs Too High? Iger Calls Out Regional Nets

Although it has remained on the sidelines in a handful of law suits to block Dish Networks' ad-skipping DVR the Auto Hop, Walt Disney Co. chairman and CEO Bob Iger said that the technology is "harmful" to the content business.

"You wouldn't hear the word ‘marvelous' coming from me" in describing the Auto Hop, Iger said at the Sanford Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York Wednesday. "I happen to believe what they are doing is harmful both to our business and to theirs. It feels like a bite the hand that feeds you approach, in my opinion."

Iger added that advertising revenue is one of the important sources of funding for content companies to create compelling programming that customers want to watch, which in turn enhances the value of subscription packages from distributors.

