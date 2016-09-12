IFC Debuts App for Apple TV

IFC said it has launched an app for the Apple TV ahead of the Sept. 14 second season premiere of Documentary Now!

That premiere episode will be available on Apple TV and IFC’s other digital platforms the day after its original airing.

The new authenticated TV Everywhere app for Apple TV features on-demand access to IFC original series, comedy shorts (including shorts from IFC’s Comedy Crib library) and movies, the network said. Specific programming available on the app includes Comedy Bang! Bang!, Maron, The Spoils Before Dying, and Food Party, among other titles.

AMC Networks-owned IFC also offers that content via its other supported TVE platforms, including web browsers, and apps for iOS and Android mobile devices. IFC’s VOD fare is also features on traditional set-top boxes.

