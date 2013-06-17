Idaho Broadcast Partners Acquires Two Idaho Stations

Falls Broadcasting and Oregon Trail Broadcasting, part of James Rogers' Intermountain West Communications, have agreed to sell KPVI Pocatello and KXTF Twin Falls to Idaho Broadcast Partners for $1 million.

KPVI is an NBC affiliate.

KXTF is independent; it split from the Fox affiliate group last July.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval. Kalil & Co. brokered the transaction.

Rogers owns KSNV Las Vegas, among other stations. Earlier this month, his group sold KYMA Yuma.