ICE Seizes Domains, Assets of Alleged TV, Movie Pirates

U.S. Immigration and

Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the Justice Department Wednesday launched anti-IP

piracy initiative "Operation in Our Sites" with the seizure of nine

domain names it says were offering films and TV shows online illegally, in the

case of the films within hours of their release.

ICE and the U.S.

Attorney for the Southern District of New York also seized assets from Paypal,

banks and advertising accounts, and searched residences in New York, New

Jersey, Washington, and North Carolina.

Announcing the seizures

on a Burbank soundstage (Walt Disney Studios) and flanked by members of the

Motion Picture Association of America, ICE Assistant Secretary John Morton said

that the sites had been run by people "who have no respect for creativity

and innovation," according to a release from U.S. Immigration and

Customers Enforcement.

According to Customs, the

sites seized were NinjaVideo.net, NinjaThis.net, tvshack,net, movies-links.tv, filespump.com, now-movies.com, planetmoviez.com, thepiratecity.org,

and zml.com.

"The American

motion picture and television industry is one of our nation's most valuable

cultural and economic resources," said Mike Robinson, chief of operations,

content protection, for MPAA. "We are grateful to ICE, the Obama

administration and the federal agencies that have made the protection of

intellectual property for the United States."

The seizures follow the

White House's June 22 unveiling of its first strategic plan for cracking down

on intellectual property theft, including the pirating of TV shows, movies, and

other online content.

"Today's action builds on the comprehensive federal IP enforcement strategy that Vice President Biden and White House IP czar Victoria Espinel laid out last week," said Rick Cotton, EVP and general counsel of NBCU, "and there's no question that it's great news for the millions of workers who depend on the creative industries to earn their living. The initiative by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Justice is critically important to ensure that American jobs are not hijacked by digital thieves, and that American innovation and creativity continue to drive U.S. economic growth."