IBM Jumps on Clearleap

Signaling more consolidation for the white-hot multiscreen sector, IBM has acquired Clearleap, the Duluth, Ga.-based cloud video specialist.

Financial terms were not disclosed, but IBM said the deal will enable it to beef up its cloud computing initiatives and help users access video from multiple devices. The deal comes just weeks after IBM nabbed The Weather Company’s B2B, mobile and cloud-based Web properties.

Big Blue said it will integrate Clearleap into its IBM Cloud platform, which manages video via the Web and other mobile, connected devices.

