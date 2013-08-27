IBC: XenData Partners With Blue Lucy Media

Archive

technology provider XenData has announced that it will be working with Blue

Lucy Media, a provider of video processing modules and asset management

systems, to offer partial restore capabilities for the entire XenData LTO

archive server range.





During

IBC2013, XenData will be showing the Tailor

Partial Restore Module as a new software-based plug-in that will enable users

to quickly split large video files stored on LTO cartridges into multiple clip

files and transfer the clips over a network.





Phil

Storey, XenData co-founder and CEO, noted that they had provided partial

restore capabilities in the past via integrations with some third party

vendors, such as Dalet. The new alliance would allow this feature to be

directly integrated into their archive systems.





This

would help users greatly speed up the processing of clips in news and sports

operations with tight deadlines.





"By

integrating the new Blue Lucy module into the XenData range of LTO archive

solutions, we have created a standards based LTO archive solution with fast

partial restore capabilities," he said. "The combined solution does not

compromise our use of either LTFS or TAR formats on the LTO

cartridges which is an important consideration to prevent vendor lock-in."





Also

during IBC, XenData will be showing its recently

announced SX-525 server cluster, which creates fully redundant LTO archives

that scale to multiple Petabytes





The

SX-525 is designed to handle content that needs to be accessed quickly in the

media and entertainment industry and is capable of being expanded to provide

multiple Petabytes of near-line LTO storage.





It

supports one or more LTO libraries connected via fiber channel and includes two

servers running Windows Server 2012 in a clustered configuration with a fully

redundant RAID cache, the company says.





It

works with most enterprise-class robotic LTO libraries and can be configured to

mirror files across two LTO libraries to create a fully redundant LTO archive

system.





The

product is expected to be available later this year.

