IBC: XenData Adds Amazon Cloud Storage Support

Archiving technology provider XenData has announced that it will add support for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Storage for its entire archive appliance and server product range.

The move to provide cloud connectivity will provide customers added flexibility. With XenData’s cloud support, customers will be able to connect directly to Amazon’s Gateway-Virtual Tape Library in addition to having a LTO or Sony Optical Disc Archive.

“By adding support for AWS Storage, we are giving our customers added flexibility and data protection capabilities, while providing the reliability and affordability they’ve come to expect with XenData,” said Phil Storey, XenData CEO.

Included within the AWS-enabled XenData product range are the SX-10 archive appliance and SX-520 Series of archive servers.