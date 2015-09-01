IBC: Wowza Upgrades Cloud Streaming Service

In the run-up to IBC2015, Wowza Media Systems has announced that it will be showing a number of improvements to its Wowza Stream Cloud service in Amsterdam during the show and that it has launched a public preview version of its Representational State Transfer (REST) Application Programming Interface (API) for Wowza Streaming Engine software.

The Wowza Streaming Cloud service provides users with a complete service for live streaming. Newer features enable recording, scheduling and built-in Content Delivery Network (CDN) delivery so that users can deploy live streaming in minutes, the company reports.

“Wowza Streaming Cloud is the most flexible solution available today that makes live streaming video a realistic option for organizations of all sizes, across all industries,” said David Stubenvoll, CEO and cofounder of the company. “We continue to stay ahead of the curve with these innovative features, making it possible for content producers, service providers and end users to easily and cost-effectively stream live content worldwide.”

The Wowza Streaming Engine REST API will make it easier for developers to configure, manage and monitor custom integrations for live video and audio streaming.