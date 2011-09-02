IBC: Vizrt and LiberoVision to Demo New Playbook

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

With broadcasters prepping for a number of high profile sporting events in 2012 like the London Olympics, Vizrt and LiberoVision have launched a faster sports analysis tool, the new Libero Playbook.

Depending on the set-up, the Libero Playbook can offer 3D live and on-air in game analysis in as little as 30 seconds.

"Instead of a typical replay, Libero Playbook provides its users with the option of telling the viewer at home exactly why a player's movement disrupted his team's entire offensive -- or why a tiny movement of the ball prevented his defense from conceding," explained Stephan Würmling Stadler, CEO at LiberoVision, in a statement. "The product is our direct response to a huge demand in the market. We feel confident that both new and existing customers will appreciate the extra dimension it adds to in-game analysis."

Key features of the product, which they will be demonstrating at IBC, include in-game 3D replays, 3D annotations, and a turnaround time of 30 to 60 second.

During IBC, the companies will also be highlighting tighter integration between LiberoVision products and Vizrt workflows.

Through its Viz Engine real-time renderer and Viz Trio CG software, Vizrt already supports bringing Libero Highlight clips into a Vizrt workflows.

Beginning in September, Vizrt will improve that integration with an interactive sports studio application enabling the Viz Engine renderer to smoothly interact with Libero Highlight clips. This will allow analysts and presenters to interact with the Libero clips using a touch screen, for example showing arrows on the field, highlighting certain players, and describing their movements.