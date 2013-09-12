IBC: Viaccess-Orca Offers a Connected Sentinel For DRM

Complete Coverage: IBC2013

Viaccess-Orca has launched Connected Sentinel, a new digital rights management (DRM) product that is designed to help pay-TV operators deliver live HD TV and VOD content to multiple devices.

As part of the launch, Viaccess-Orca also announced that Connected Sentinel has been integrated with AirTies' new MPEG-DASH top box.

"The market for OTT premium content is growing fast, but will literally explode in the next few years. Securely delivering OTT content on STBs can be very challenging," said Philippe Alcaras, CEO of AirTies. "Viaccess-Orca's Connected Sentinel DRM solution ensures that our customers can deliver high-quality content to subscribers on all networks while protecting their most valuable assets. By supporting MPEG-DASH, we're allowing content service providers to stream video content in the most efficient and secure way possible."