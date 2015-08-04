IBC: Vantrix to Demo Further Bandwidth-Saving Support

Vantrix has announced that it now supports InterDigital’s PerceptFX perceptual pre-processor technology, a move that the two companies say can produce dramatic bandwidth savings for video delivery.

The bandwidth savings come from PerceptFX technologies that eliminates imperceptible image data in video compressed using H.264 and H.265. This allows 4K video to be encoded at 15Mbps to be delivered at an average bitrate of about 10.7Mbps, a 29% savings, the companies report.

The companies also noted that “with some content, bandwidth savings reached 50 percent versus the unfiltered original, with a minimum 15 percent savings over traditional encoding solutions.”

“Vantrix Media Platform offers an integrated, open virtualized transcoding solution,” said Jean Mayrand, CEO and president of Vantrix Corporation in a statement. “Our component-based architecture is open to third-party plug-ins, and, with new support for InterDigital’s PerceptFX, we enable our customers to deliver even higher quality video at the lowest bitrates.”

Vantrix and InterDigital will be demonstrating the Vantrix Media Platform at IBC in Amsterdam Sept. 11-15, 2015.