IBC: U.K.'s ITV Adopts Adobe Story

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

The largest commercial broadcaster in the U.K., ITV, has adopted Adobe Systems' Adobe Story collaborative script development tool to manage pre-production of over 500 episodes per year of ITV's popular and long-running Coronation Street and Emmerdale programs.

"Adopting Adobe Story is a crucial part of ITV's strategy to update its content production workflow," said Paul Dale, chief technology officer, ITV, in a statement. "Adobe Story combines scripting and production scheduling, as well as bringing metadata to the heart of our creative process, which will save us valuable planning and production time. It also fits nicely with our long term goals because it is scalable and cloud-based."

Adobe Story, which was introduced at IBC2009, allows users to create and collaborate on scripts that serve as blueprints for their entire video production and is part of the Adobe CS5.5 Production Premium script-to-screen workflow, integrating directly with Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5 and other Adobe software to streamline pre-production.

At IBC2011, Adobe announced that demand for Production Premium CS5.5 has grown 22% year-over-year with 45% growth on the Mac, fueled by the large number of Apple Final Cut Pro customers switching to Adobe Premiere Pro.

"With CS5.5 Production Premium we've worked hard to provide customers a full post-production tools pipeline to help broadcasters produce their content, all the way from script to screen," explained Jim Guerard, VP/GM for professional video and audio, Creative and Media Solutions Business Unit, Adobe, in a statement. "ITV's commitment to moving two of its longest running and most popular programs to Adobe Story further demonstrates that our technology is becoming the standard for broadcast and film professionals looking to efficiently produce quality content."

In other IBC news, Adobe also announced the launch of new features for Flash Media Server 4.5, which expands delivery options for content owners with the addition of support for iPad and iPhone, and Flash Access 3.0, which enables content providers to securely deliver and monetize content with a single back-end workflow.

Adobe also announced widespread adoption of its Adobe Pass product with such programmers and content portals as Fox Networks, Turner Broadcasting (including the CNN app for iPad), Hulu, MTV Networks, Scripps Networks Interactive and AMC Networks.

In addition, Adobe also reported that its Adobe Pass is now offered as a TV Everywhere implementation option to content providers serving approximately 90% of the US pay-TV market via Comcast Corp., DirecTV, Dish Network Corp., Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications, Inc., Verizon Communications, Inc., Cablevision Systems, Charter Communications, Suddenlink Communications and others.