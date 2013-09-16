IBC: TMS and thePlatform Ink Entertainment Metadata Deal

Complete Coverage: IBC 2013

TMS announced at IBC that it has concluded a deal to provide its On Entertainment metadata to thePlatform for use in its video management solutions for media and entertainment companies.

The agreement will allow thePlatform to provide customers with products for seamless search and discovery of entertainment content across PCs, mobile devices, IP set-top boxes, and connected TVs.

"Accurate and robust metadata provides the critical foundation necessary to power better search, recommendations, and user experiences for today's video businesses," said Marty Roberts, senior VP of sales and marketing of thePlatform, which is a subsidiary of Comcast. "TMS is a proven leader in metadata, and this new agreement will enable us to better serve our collective customers across the globe."