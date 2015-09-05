IBC: TICO Alliance Plans Live 4K Demos

The TICO Alliance has announced that it has expanded its standardization work, added new members and will be involved in live 4K demos at IBC2015.

As more broadcasters explore the use of IP video, the alliance’s efforts are part of a larger trend by a variety of industry players to find better approaches for delivering IP video.

TICO is promoting an approach using lightweight compression that it believes will ease the move to 4K and IP within broadcast production facilities.

“The efforts done by the Alliance are increasing in importance and will help Broadcasters to fully benefit from a seamless, integrated and high-quality Ultra-HD Live production ecosystem from SDI to IP” observed Jean-Baptiste Lorent, manager of the Alliance. “The mission of the Alliance is to enhance live IP systems by increasing efficiency and reducing cost for both HD and 4K/UHD video thanks to the TICO lightweight compression technology. TICO enables 4K/UHD to be transported over the current 3G-SDI and the 10GbE IP-based infrastructures.”

The newest members of the TICO Alliance include Deltacast, EVS, Media Global Links and Tektronix.

In a statement, Benoit Fevrier, CTO, EVS said: “With the steady transition to IP and the need to move 4K/UHD and even higher resolutions and frame rates in the future, precise compression is essential to next-generation video production and distribution. TICO is an important step in this evolution and we’re committed to developing the standard and to the larger IP-based live ecosystem.”

Other existing Alliance members include Altera Corporation, Artel Video Systems, Belden Grass Valley, Embrionix, Deltacast, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Image Matters, Imagine Communications, Keisoku Giken, Macnica Americas, MediaLinks, Nevion, Ross Video, Tektronix, and Xilinx.