IBC: Telus Completes Ericsson MediaFirst Trial

Ericsson, which announced the commercial availability its Ericsson MediaFirst the next-generation pay TV platform shortly before IBC, reports that the Canadian telco Telus has successfully completed an initial trial of Ericsson MediaFirst.

Telus, which has over 950,000 TV subscribers, now plans to use the next generation pay TV platform to enhance Telus Optik TV services.

The cloud-based system is designed to bring together pay TV and OTT services in a way that will help operators deliver more personalized TV offerings on any device.

In a statement, Ibrahim Gedeon, CTO of Telus said: "Ericsson MediaFirst places Telus at the forefront of TV innovation, equipping us to deliver a truly seamless, personalized and engaging TV experience on any device, wherever and whenever. As our trial of Ericsson MediaFirst has progressed, Telus has seen firsthand how the shift to the cloud and an agile development model can help increase speed and agility to power the most innovative TV offerings."

Ericsson MediaFirst was first introduced at IBC in 2014 and was in trials with a number of operators over the last year.

Those trials culminated with the wider commercial release shortly before the start of IBC this year.