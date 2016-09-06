IBC: Telestream Acquires QC Firm Vidcheck

Digital video tech company Telestream is kicking off this week’s IBC show with a new acquisition: Vidcheck, a U.K.-based quality control (QC) specialist whose file-based digital video correction tools are used by BBC, CBS and other major broadcasters.

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

“Vidcheck’s team and product portfolio line up very well with our area of expertise,” said Dan Castles, CEO of Telestream, in a statement. “It is not just some great technology and products that we are acquiring but also a gifted, talented and passionate team that will reinforce our resources here at Telestream. We look forward to leveraging our combined know-how to offer our worldwide customer base an even more complete and exciting product portfolio.”

Telestream will look to incorporate Vidcheck’s QC technology (Vidchecker) into its Vantage media-processing platform, the company announced. Thomas Dove, CEO of Vidcheck, said the companies’ have “complementary technologies.”

“With Telestream's sales and support reach, Vidchecker will naturally be available to a much wider set of customers, particularly in North America,” Dove said. “Being part of Telestream provides a great launch pad for the next phase of growth for Vidcheck."