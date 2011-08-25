IBC: Telecast Fiber Systems Releases Cobra II

Telecast Fiber Systems, a provider of portable and fixed fiber optic systems for television broadcast production, has released Cobra II, the latest version of the company's triax-to-fiber camera interface. The newest version allows users to hook up the industry's newest digital triax-based camera chains using relatively inexpensive fiber optic cable.

"First launched in 1996, the tried-and-true Cobra D has become a mainstay of triax-to-fiber connectivity for a wide range of video transmission installations, including outside broadcasting, sports venues, and corporate and industrial video delivery systems," noted Steve DeFrancesco, VP/GM, Telecast Fiber Systems, in a statement. "And now, with the Cobra II, we've advanced the functionality to make it compatible with today's next-generation digital triax cameras."

Cobra II will initially support Sony's new high-definition digital triax camera chains, such as the HXC-100K and HSC-300K, allowing them to be used over tactical fiber or within an installed fiber optic infrastructure.

Using Telecast Fiber System's TelePort 3G systems, several digital triax cameras can be also be "muxed" together onto a single pair of fibers, which offers users more production operations.

The Cobra II will be among several new Telecast Fiber Systems solutions for fiber optic transport that the company will be highlighting at IBC2011.