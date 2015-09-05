IBC: Tektronix To Show New Hybrid Synch Generator

With the transition to IP video likely to be a hot topic at IBC, Tektronix is launching a new master sync generator that will support both traditional SDI-based video and new IP-based video infrastructures.

The new high-performance SPG8000A hybrid master sync generator includes multiple independent black burst and HD tri-level sync outputs to meet the synchronization needs of traditional baseband video broadcast or production facilities.

In addition it incorporates an optional, field-upgradeable IEEE 1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) grandmaster clock that enables precise synchronization of IP-based production workflow.

“A top priority for our customer base is to make the transition to an IP infrastructure as seamless as possible,” said Charlie Dunn, general manager, video product line, Tektronix in a statement. “Our new master clock reference generator supports this goal by providing a worry-free, 24/7, stable and reliable facility timing and synchronization solution for today's and tomorrow’s applications throughout the whole video infrastructure.”