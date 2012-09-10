IBC: Technicolor Ships 150 Millionth Set-Top Box

Complete Coverage: IBC 2012

Technicolor has announced that it has passed the 150 million mark in digital set-top box shipments, with over 10 million boxes shipped annually in each of the last 10 years, and that it has concluded a major deal with Telecom Italia.

The 150 millionth Set-Top Box was shipped to Tata Sky, a leading digital TV operator in India and a Technicolor customer since 2006.

"We are proud to have shipped our 150 millionth set-top box and maintained a leading market position over time," said Michel Rahier, president of Technicolor's Connected Home Division in a statement.

He also argued that the milestone highlighted their ability to "keep innovating....and continue to provide our customers with set-top box platforms, software solutions and integration services that will keep them ahead of the game."

For Telecom Italia's CuboVision service, Technicolor will supply Telecom Italia with its newest MediaPlay Set-Top Box platform, its MediaAccess Residential Service Gateways and content workflow and asset management technologies.