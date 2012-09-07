IBC: Survey Finds Most Media Executives Believe Digital Platforms Boost TV Viewing

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012

Broadcasters and media executives are generally optimistic

about both their traditional businesses and the prospects of their new digital

distribution channels, with 75% of media executives believing that online,

social media and mobile platforms help drive TV viewing, according to a new

survey issued at IBC by Avid and Ovum.

Two-thirds of media organizations surveyed were also

optimistic about their future, believing that new distribution platforms offer

an unprecedented opportunity for business growth. They identified the three

drivers of their growth as increased audiences, multiplatform distribution, and

growth in advertising revenues.

The survey also found that this confidence in the potential

of digital platforms is also pushing a shift in the way broadcasters relate to

their audiences and the investments they are making in their future, with

multiple platform delivery, cloud solutions and the delivery of more

personalized content becoming a high priority.

"Media organizations worldwide are moving from addressing

homogenous audiences to delivering personalized experiences," said Gary

Greenfield, CEO and chairman of Avid, in a statement. "This change in the

relationship between broadcasters and their audiences also forces a change in

business models, and places new demands on how compelling, high-quality content

is created, managed and delivered. At the forefront of this shift, Avid is

delivering solutions today that let our customers capitalize on these new

emerging opportunities."

In terms of the shift to more personalized content, nearly

four-fifths of the sample (78%) said that within the next 10 years, most

content will be customized based on the profile attributes of the individual

viewers and 85% of respondents felt that multiplatform distribution will be critical

to capturing new growth opportunities.

As this content is personalized, two-thirds of respondents

to the survey also believed that "asset-based workflows will enable new

business models, and over 70% say they will result in OPEX savings," Avid reported

in announcing the results.

The survey also highlighted some strains in the broadcast

infrastructure that could limit some of this potential. On average, media

producers reported that over a third of their archives could be profitably

monetized but remain inaccessible and unavailable for such use.

As multiplatform distribution becomes more important, the

survey also found growing interest in cloud solutions. Even though only 23% of

the respondents are using a cloud infrastructure today, over 75% are currently

exploring cloud deployment for the future. The survey also found that the cloud

"is viewed as a mechanism for enabling new business and distribution models, as

well as a means to reduce infrastructure costs and enable new collaborative

workflows."

The Avid broadcast survey was conducted from July through

August 2012 by Ovum Research and is based on interviews with more than "200

executives and decision-makers from leading broadcast and post and professional

organizations in Europe and North America," the companies explained.

A summary of the findings can be found at www.avid.com/researchreport.