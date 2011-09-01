IBC: StreamQuick and Matrox Partner for ENG

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

In the run-up to IBC, Matrox Video Products Group and StreamQuick have announced that they are partnering on a simplified electronic newsgathering system.

The solutions will incorporate StreamQuick's StreamCell "TV truck in a case" live video streaming system and a Matrox Convert DVI Plus scan converter.

StreamCell solution allows users to stream live video and audio from the field to TV, the web, and mobile devices. The Matrox Convert DVI scan converter eliminates the need for the broadcaster to host and maintain a server and open network firewall ports by scan converting the live web video output directly from the Box-to-Browser player.

"Broadcasters are always looking for ways to be first to air and on the web with live content, and at the same time, to reduce the cost of news gathering," noted Charles P. Amyot, product manager at Matrox, in a statement. "By connecting a pair of cellular data modems and a video camera to the StreamCell case, a station can broadcast live video and audio from anywhere with a crew of one in the field. Matrox Convert DVI Plus then converts the internet video from StreamCell's Box-to-Browser live web video player to HD-SDI for broadcast."