IBC: Spain's Prisa TV Selects Level 3 For Streaming

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

In another sign of the growing importance of multiplatform delivery for European TV industry, Spain's leading multichannel provider Prisa TV is using Level 3 Communications' content delivery network (CDN) services for live online streaming of 20 channels to PC, iPhone and iPad users in Spain.

"We want our viewers to have access to their favorite programs wherever they are," said Jose Amselem, communications director, Prisa TV, in a statement. "Level 3 has the network capacity, the right technical tools and a team with the acknowledged industry expertise that we know we can trust to help us deliver our programming to viewers when, where and how they want it."

Level 3 will provide it's live adaptive publishing solution (AOS) to support the delivery of the channels over Level 3's CDN platform. Level 3 will also use its HTTP adaptive bit rate streaming solution, which is designed to provide high-quality video streaming, regardless of the user's connection speed.