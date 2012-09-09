IBC: Sony Launches New Camcorder and Field Deck
Sony has announced that it is expanding its XDCAM HD422 lineup
with the launch of the new PMW-160 handheld camcorder and the PMW-50 SxS field
deck.
The PMW-160 handheld camcorder is expected to become
available in December 2012 with a suggested price of $7,790. The PMW-50 SxS
field deck, which will also begin shipping in December 2012, has a suggested
price of $5,740.
"XDCAM HD422 products are ideal for applications where
speed, fast file-based operation and outstanding picture quality are required,"
said Cyndi Lee, XDCAM marketing manager at Sony Electronics. "These
applications can include the production of TV dramas, documentaries, or
mainstream entertainment programs, and Sony will continue to evolve its line
with more HD422 products, including a new recorder, in the pipeline."
The PMW-160 handheld camcorder, which has three 1/3-inch
Exmor CMOS sensors, comes with a 20-times zoom lens with a focal length of
29.5-590mm (35mm equiv.) and is capable of shooting even wider angles, using an
optional wide converter VCL-HG0872 from a distance, making it ideal for event
production, documentaries and other uses.
It can record in a variety of formats, including
1080/59.94i, 50i, 29.97p, 25p, 23.98p, 720/59.94p, 50p, 29.97p, 23.98p, and
DVCAM for NTSC and PAL countries.
The PMW-50 SxS field deck is designed to support a variety
of mobile XDCAM HD422 video production applications using SxS memory.
It allows users to playback and view content recorded on an
SxS memory card, copy the data on an SxS card to other storage devices, and
record an external SDI signal or convert a signal from SDI to i.LINK, and more.
