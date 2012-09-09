IBC: Sony Launches New Camcorder and Field Deck

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012





Sony has announced that it is expanding its XDCAM HD422 lineup

with the launch of the new PMW-160 handheld camcorder and the PMW-50 SxS field

deck.





The PMW-160 handheld camcorder is expected to become

available in December 2012 with a suggested price of $7,790. The PMW-50 SxS

field deck, which will also begin shipping in December 2012, has a suggested

price of $5,740.





"XDCAM HD422 products are ideal for applications where

speed, fast file-based operation and outstanding picture quality are required,"

said Cyndi Lee, XDCAM marketing manager at Sony Electronics. "These

applications can include the production of TV dramas, documentaries, or

mainstream entertainment programs, and Sony will continue to evolve its line

with more HD422 products, including a new recorder, in the pipeline."





The PMW-160 handheld camcorder, which has three 1/3-inch

Exmor CMOS sensors, comes with a 20-times zoom lens with a focal length of

29.5-590mm (35mm equiv.) and is capable of shooting even wider angles, using an

optional wide converter VCL-HG0872 from a distance, making it ideal for event

production, documentaries and other uses.





It can record in a variety of formats, including

1080/59.94i, 50i, 29.97p, 25p, 23.98p, 720/59.94p, 50p, 29.97p, 23.98p, and

DVCAM for NTSC and PAL countries.





The PMW-50 SxS field deck is designed to support a variety

of mobile XDCAM HD422 video production applications using SxS memory.





It allows users to playback and view content recorded on an

SxS memory card, copy the data on an SxS card to other storage devices, and

record an external SDI signal or convert a signal from SDI to i.LINK, and more.