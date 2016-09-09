IBC: Sony DADC New Media Solutions, BBC Extend Distribution Agreement

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Sony DADC New Media Solutions (NMS) announced a big win at IBC: BBC Worldwide has agreed to continue using the company’s global asset management and distribution service, Ven.ue, through 2019.

Launched a year ago, Ven.ue, is NMS’ cloud-based service that lets distributors pair linear broadcasts with OTT and mobile offerings. Using Ven.ue, Sony DADC NMS currently distributes BBC Worldwide content to more than 800 worldwide distribution points, with 90% of the content distributed the same day it’s ingested. NMS is currently migrating its Ven.ue platform to Amazon Web Services (AWS), a move that will shorten distribution times to under an hour, the company said in a statement.

“Sony’s service quality, collaborative approach and investments in innovation, were all important factors in this decision,” Andrew Bell, executive VP of global operations for BBC Worldwide, said in a statement. “The strength of the partnership that we have developed over the past five years drove us to renew our distribution agreement with Sony to the end of the decade.”

Ven.ue currently lays claim to more than five million streaming video users.