IBC: Snell to Introduce New Sirius 840 Router

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

Snell will be showing at IBC the Sirius 840, the newest member of the company's Sirius 800 family of multi-format, expandable routers.

The Sirius 840 provides 576x576 video in a space-efficient 27RU chassis and like all Sirius 800 routers, it incorporates advanced audio processing.

"With the addition of the Sirius 840, we can truly say the Sirius 800 series offers a powerful router choice for operations of any size and complexity," noted Alan Smith, product manager for routing at Snell, in a statement. "The 840 is ideal for medium-sized customers who require slightly more functionality than our cost-effective Sirius 830 288x288 router, but less than the Sirius 850 576x1152. As with any other Snell router, Sirius 840 customers can count on accessing all router options when they need them, rather than having to compromise on functionality as with other router manufacturers. And, just like the other 800 series routers, the Sirius 840 is 3Gbps-ready, with built-in capabilities to support today's formats and signal types as well as those of tomorrow."

Also at the market, Snell has announced that it will be releasing the Alchemist Ph.C-HD Version 6 motion compensated standards converter.

The new version includes a new file I/O option that simplifies integration of the HD standards converter into file-based workflows, as well as additional processing modes that yield even better performance for film-rate conversions.

"Alchemist Ph.C-HD Version 6 with our new file I/O option and low frame rate processing enables users to integrate real-time, high-quality frame rate conversion seamlessly into their broadcast and post-production chains and to deliver content around the world in perfect quality," said Paola Hobson, senior product manager at Snell, in a statement. "In addition to meeting the operational requirements of an increasingly tapeless world, the newly released Alchemist Ph.C-HD also meets the changing business requirements of global production, broadcast, and media delivery companies."