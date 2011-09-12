IBC: Sky Sports News Goes to Chyron's Cloud

Complete Coverage: IBC2011

Sky Sports News in the U.K. has become the first programmer in Europe to implement Chryon's Axis World Graphics cloud-based content creation platform, which was officially unveiled in international markets at IBC2011.

The Axis World Graphics solution is being deployed at BSkyB's new West London headquarters as part of Chryon's BlueNet workflow solution. The overall solution also involves Chyron's CAMIO graphics management servers, iSQ remote monitoring and playout application, and 10 fully configured HyperX3.1 systems form Chyron.

"We decided to work with Chyron because we felt the company's product was the best suited to a news operation working with a high volume of data," said Darren Long, director of operations at Sky Sports News. "Our operators have found Chyron systems to be very user-friendly, and features such as integrated order management have made it very easy for our staff to order graphics from the desktop, view the graphics, and request or make any necessary changes. Immediately following implementation of the Chyron workflow, we saw a distinct and welcome change in the look of our broadcast product."

The order management system within Chyron's Axis World Graphics, known as Axis order, helped created a more streamlined and efficient workflow for graphics creation, even though news and graphics teams occupy different floors within the Sky Studios facility.

The Axis order module instantly creates graphics orders within the iNews newsroom system for the graphics staff; when they complete the order the CAMIO Cluster server pushes the graphic into the running order.

In addition to automating a good portion of the workflow, the Chyron platform also saves time in taking the graphics to air.