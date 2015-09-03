IBC: Sinclair Expands Masstech Deployments

Masstech has announced that it has received another major order for its Masstech for News system from the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Sinclair had previously announced that it was deploying the system and the success of those efforts convinced the station group to expand its use.

The new order expands the number full Masstech for News installations at Sinclair by more than 50%.

The system will be used to streamline workflows in Sinclair newsrooms by providing automated processes for content archiving, sharing and use within popular newsroom system like Associated Press ENPS and Avid iNews, the companies said.

"Maintaining our leadership in local news requires optimizing our workflows to make the best use of our content resources across the entire group," said Del Parks, senior VP and CTO at the Sinclair Broadcast Group in a statement. "Masstech for News has enabled us to do exactly that, delivering measurable results that made it an easy decision to expand our initial deployment across many more stations."

The deployments use a centralized Masstech for News installation as a hub for sharing content among all news-producing Sinclair stations.

In addition there are local, interlinked deployments at various Sinclair site that will help those stations with automated archiving, sharing of content, and simplified workflows.

"By removing workflow obstacles and automating our news sharing and archiving processes, Masstech for News has fundamentally changed how we produce and share news video between our stations, making us faster and more efficient while freeing our journalists to focus on creating the best possible content for our viewers," added Scott Livingston, VP of news at Sinclair in a statement.

Masstech will be showing these and other technologies for managing workflows and content during IBC2015.