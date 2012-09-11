IBC: Show Sees Record 50,937 Attendees

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012





Despite some worrying economic problems in major European

markets, the IBC 2012 conference in Amsterdam closed Tuesday with a record

attendance of 50,937. That was only slightly up from 50,462 in 2011 for a

growth rate of 0.93%, but it marked a significant increase from 2005, when the

conference has 42,815 attendees.





The 2012 exhibition also has expanded significantly,

attracting over 1,400 companies and adding a 14th hall, the

conference organizers reported.





Just over 70% of the attendees of the show, which ran from

Sept. 6 to 11, were from Western Europe and Scandinavia, with 9.1% from North

America and nearly 8.6% from Asia.





"That we have drawn a record audience at a time when there

are still economic challenges in many parts of the world -- and when

broadcasters are dealing with massive events like the London 2012 Olympic and

Paralympic Games and US presidential elections -- clearly shows that, above

all, IBC is relevant to people at every level in our industry," said Michael

Crimp, IBC's CEO in a statement.





While the conference has closed, all of the keynote sessions

from the IBC2012 Conference can be viewed online at www.ibc.org/sessionsondemand





Next year's show will be held in Amsterdam from Sept. 12 to

17, 2013.