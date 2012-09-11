IBC: Show Sees Record 50,937 Attendees
Complete Coverage:IBC 2012
Despite some worrying economic problems in major European
markets, the IBC 2012 conference in Amsterdam closed Tuesday with a record
attendance of 50,937. That was only slightly up from 50,462 in 2011 for a
growth rate of 0.93%, but it marked a significant increase from 2005, when the
conference has 42,815 attendees.
The 2012 exhibition also has expanded significantly,
attracting over 1,400 companies and adding a 14th hall, the
conference organizers reported.
Just over 70% of the attendees of the show, which ran from
Sept. 6 to 11, were from Western Europe and Scandinavia, with 9.1% from North
America and nearly 8.6% from Asia.
"That we have drawn a record audience at a time when there
are still economic challenges in many parts of the world -- and when
broadcasters are dealing with massive events like the London 2012 Olympic and
Paralympic Games and US presidential elections -- clearly shows that, above
all, IBC is relevant to people at every level in our industry," said Michael
Crimp, IBC's CEO in a statement.
While the conference has closed, all of the keynote sessions
from the IBC2012 Conference can be viewed online at www.ibc.org/sessionsondemand
Next year's show will be held in Amsterdam from Sept. 12 to
17, 2013.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.