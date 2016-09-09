IBC: SES, Fraunhofer Debut VR Over Satellite

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Berlin-based telecommunications research institute Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute HHI and satellite services provider SES used the IBC show to debut the transmission of virtual reality content over satellite to multiple devices.

The 10K by 2K panoramic video signal is showing up at SES’ booth at the conference where it’s being relayed directly to an Ultra High Def (UHD) TV and VR head-sets for attendees. Viewers can choose to watch the content in multiple viewing angles, zoom in and out, and change the picture via remote.

The VR images were filmed using Fraunhofer HHI's OmniCam-360 camera and are being transmitted via SES’ ASTRA 19.2 degrees east orbital position satellite.

“We use a combination of technologies here exactly to showcase what is possible when using hybrid approaches," said Dr. Ralf Schäfer, Fraunhofer HHI's head of division video, in a statement. "There is no stadium in the world providing enough seats for all enthusiastic fans. So imagine a live event somewhere in the world — filmed with professional cameras like our OmniCam-360 and then delivered to a huge global audience via satellite. And every single viewer at home has the best seat in the middle of the show.”

Thomas Wrede, VP of reception systems for SES, added: "Satellites are the perfect distribution path for these new kinds of video experiences, as they can manage huge volumes of data being offloaded from terrestrial networks. Furthermore, technology standards like SAT>IP not only allow the viewers at home to pick and choose a device - the TV screen, tablet or virtual reality equipment."