IBC: SeaChange Banks OTT Deal

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

SeaChange International said Filmbankmedia, an international non-theatrical distributor of films and TV shows, has tapped its OTT platform, “Rave,” to power new streaming services that are being tailored for a set of partners that include schools, hotels and hospitals.

Filmbankmedia will tap into the cloud-based, hosted platform to deliver premium films and shows from Hollywood, Bollywood, as well as independent studios, SeaChange said.

Filmbankmedia is the trading name of Filmbank Distributors Limited, a joint venture of Warner Bros. Entertainment, Sony Pictures Releasing and NT Digital Pictures, that distributes content to more than 100 countries.

SeaChange, which is looking to cut costs as it seeks a return to profitability, hinted last week that it would announce the Rave deal ahead of the IBC show in Amsterdam.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.