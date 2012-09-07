IBC: RVU Alliance Highlights Deployed Products

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012





The RVU Alliance has announced that a number of

demonstrations of deployed applications of the Remote User Interface (RUI) are

being shown at IBC this year. These include products involving such RVU members

as Broadcom, DirecTV, Entropic Communications, Pace and Samsung.





The group also announced that the DirecTV Home Media Center,

which is based on RVU protocol, has also been shortlisted as a finalist for the

IBC Content Delivery Innovation Awards to be held on Sunday, Sept. 9.





"We are thrilled at the number of demonstrations of deployed

solutions at IBC this year," said Henry Derovanessian, president of the RVU

Alliance and senior VP at DirecTV. "We expect to see several million RVU

client and server devices deployed next year from a number of OEMs. With the

roadmap finalized for the next generation of the protocol, RVU clearly is the

leading RUI solution supported by broadcast operators and OEMs alike."





RVU is an open standard built on the DLNA standard, and was

incorporated into the DLNA Interoperability Guidelines in early 2012.





The RVU Protocol Specification describes a RUI standard

which allows a single server, gateway or advanced set-top box in the home work

with multiple client devices simultaneously and to provide both premium TV

content and a consistent User Interface to every connected client, which might

include connected TVs, Blu-ray players, OTT players and other devices.





Consumers using these connected clients would be able to

access content without the need for a separate set-top box.





Products supporting RVU started being deployed in late 2011

with solutions from DirecTV and Samsung and further advances in its features

are expected to occur with the release of the next generation of the RVU

specification at the end of 2012.





RVU demonstrations are taking place at the booths for Broadcom,

Entropic, Pace and Samsung.