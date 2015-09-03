IBC: RR Media Upgrades solaRR

Digital media services provider RR Media will be showing improvements to its open media service platform, solaRR, with enhanced functionalities.

Improvements to the platform, which is designed to address the complex needs of media clients, include a variety of applications to help customers manage media assets and manage workflows related to linear channel playout and delivery to of content to a variety of digital platforms.

The improvements also include new tools for engaging viewers and monetizing content.

Ziv Mor, CTO of RR Media noted in a statement that the technology improvements “gives our customers an innovative set of media solutions through a single platform. Understanding the market dynamics, we designed solaRR as a future-proofed, open platform that incorporates the latest and most evolving technologies available on the market.”