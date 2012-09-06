IBC: Rovi Debuts Codec for HEVC Standard

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012





At the start of IBC, Rovi Corporation announced new products

and deals, including the launch of a new MainConcept codec SDK for the

soon-to-be ratified High Efficiency Video Codec (HEVC) compression standard and

a multiyear agreement with Microsoft, which will use Rovi's MainConcept H.264

video codec and SDK for its Windows Azure Media Services.





The H.265/HEVC compression system is expected to be 100%

more efficient than its predecessor H.264/AVC, which will significantly reduce

file size and the bandwidth required for streaming or downloading video to

tablets, smartphones, set-top boxes and consumer electronics devices.





The improved compression will also play a role in the

development of 4K technologies, which offer much higher resolution than the

current HD standard.





"Consumers expect content to be in its best format on every

device that has a quality display," explained Matt Milne, executive VP of

product, sales and marketing for Rovi, in a statement. "The addition of a new

encoder for HEVC builds upon Rovi's longstanding tradition of providing

leading-edge codec technology to our customers through the MainConcept product

line. The new MainConcept SDK is an extension of Rovi's continued development

[of] solutions, such as Rovi Entertainment Store, DivX Plus Streaming, Rovi

Content Production tools and others, that promote high quality entertainment

consumption."





Separately, with the Microsoft deal, Windows Azure Media

Services is using the MainConcept SDK to enable fast, high-quality H.264

encoding.





"Windows Azure Media Services provides a rich set of

capabilities for creating, managing, and distributing media in the cloud," said

Sudheer Sirivara, director, Windows Azure Media Services, Microsoft. "Rovi's

expertise in video encoding brings the quality and performance of the

MainConcept H.264 codec to the encoding service offering on Windows Azure Media

Services."





Finally, Rovi Corporation also announced an agreement with

Belkin, which will use Rovi Video for a program guide and a variety of other

features on @TV. This media streaming box enables users to access content from

their home theater on their personal and mobile devices.





"We want to give our customers the complete TV

experience with @TV," noted Jamie Elgie, senior director of product management

at Belkin in a statement. "This starts with the ability to discover content on

an integrated channel guide, We've extended this experience to include

advanced, eye-catching imagery and information to reflect the highly visual and

engaging environment of today's media world."