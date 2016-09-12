IBC: Roku Sees First Customer in Asia

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

At IBC, streaming media company Roku announced it has landed its first partner in Asia, with Philippines telecom operator PLDT licensing the Roku platform for a new streaming service and player.

PLDT is the fifth company to join Roku’s Powered program, which was first launched at IBC in 2014. The program gives operators the ability to use Roku’s platform for live TV and streaming services to their customers, with Roku providing device designs, software updates, hosting, app development support and certification.

PDLT plans to launch its streaming service and player in the second quarter of 2017, with content from local providers Cignal and iflix.

“In the past, operators first had to build or lease dedicated infrastructure in order to deliver TV services to the home, but with streaming that is no longer the case. As a result, we see a lot of interest from all over the world for our Roku Powered program from both telecom and pay TV operators,” said Andrew Ferrone, VP of pay TV at Roku, in a statement. “With its fast fiber and DSL infrastructure, PLDT is in a perfect position to leverage the Roku streaming platform and quickly deploy a proven, low-cost, turn-key solution and launch an innovative TV service to its broadband customers.”

Sky U.K. was the first operator to launch a hybrid set-top box under the Powered program (the NOW TV Smart Box) and Roku has expanded DRM support as part of the service, with Cisco VideoGuard, Verimatrix ViewRight, Microsoft PlayReady and Adobe PrimeTime all supported.

“The Roku Powered program allows PLDT to expand its offerings to consumers to be a leader in OTT in the Philippines,” said Oscar Reyes Jr., PLDT first VP and head of home operations. “We’ll be able to offer consumers a low-cost device with access to the best content from the Philippines and around the world through an easy-to-use user interface.”