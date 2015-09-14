IBC: RED Digital Cinema Shows off Live HDR Technologies

With producers showing more interest in high dynamic range (HDR) and the improvements it can bring to 4K video, RED Digital Cinema has been demonstrating a live HDR output solution at its booth and at the Dolby Vision stand throughout this year’s IBC.

Its HDR-2084 offering allows users to simultaneously monitor both the standard dynamic range and HDR images of the same shot on-set, in real-time.

That will allow users to see more of what the sensors on their cameras are capturing– from the deep shadows to bright highlights – in a way that opens up new creative possibilities and helps streamline workflows, the company reports.

HDR-2084, which is exclusively available via the REDCAST module, meets the SMPTE 2084 HDR standard.