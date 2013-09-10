IBC: Premier League Deploys ChyronHego's Player Tracking Tech

In the run-up to IBC ChyronHego has announced that the Barclays Premier League has chosen the company's TRACAB image-based tracking system to deliver real-time player tracking data.

The system, which was deployed at all 20 stadiums for the start of the 2013-2014 season, will be used in all 380 matches per season for the next three years and will help improve the live soccer coverage with better data and graphics.

"We are delighted to be working with the Premier League in helping to enhance its live football coverage," said president and COO of ChyronHego, Johan Apel. "Our TRACAB technology offers a quick and efficient method for collecting critical sports-related data - and the end result is a more engaging experience for viewers and highly valuable data for many other interested parties."

TRACAB uses advanced image-processing technology to determine the position of all moving objects in the field of play to deliver a live data feed that contains the position of all objects and players.

The data can then be streamed in an open format to a multitude of graphics platforms for broadcast, online and mobile platforms, to show performance stats.

ChyronHego will be demoing the technology at IBC.