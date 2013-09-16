IBC: Polish Pay TV Operator NC+ Selects Quantum Storenext
Data
management and protection provider Quantum Corp. has announced that its
StorNext software and appliances have helped Poland's largest pay TV provider,
nc+, increase its production performance output by 30% as a result of an move
to an all-digital content workflow.
The
operator, which is a partnership between Groupe Canal+ and TVN Group,
serves around 2.5 million customers with up to 180 channels.
The
deployment of a new all-digital infrastructure based on StorNext helped the
broadcaster streamline and simplify management of current assets of over 1.5
petabytes.
The
system was also designed to easily accommodate the additional petabyte of
content the operator expects to add over the next year.
"The
scope of the nc+ project and the
efficiencies achieved are testament to the power of StorNext and the ease in
which it can be implemented for immediate results," said Alex Grossman, VP of
media and entertainment at Quantum.
