IBC: Polish Pay TV Operator NC+ Selects Quantum Storenext

Data

management and protection provider Quantum Corp. has announced that its

StorNext software and appliances have helped Poland's largest pay TV provider,

nc+, increase its production performance output by 30% as a result of an move

to an all-digital content workflow.

The

operator, which is a partnership between Groupe Canal+ and TVN Group,

serves around 2.5 million customers with up to 180 channels.

The

deployment of a new all-digital infrastructure based on StorNext helped the

broadcaster streamline and simplify management of current assets of over 1.5

petabytes.

The

system was also designed to easily accommodate the additional petabyte of

content the operator expects to add over the next year.

"The

scope of the nc+ project and the

efficiencies achieved are testament to the power of StorNext and the ease in

which it can be implemented for immediate results," said Alex Grossman, VP of

media and entertainment at Quantum.