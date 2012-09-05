IBC: Pace Ties Into ThinkAnalytics Recommendations Engine
U.K.-based set-top and software supplier Pace
has integrated ThinkAnalytics' video-recommendations engine into the Pace
Cobalt Media Head End software, designed to let pay TV operators deliver
personalized content discovery from the "cloud."
The vendors said their joint solution can provide real-time
content discovery and personalized multiplatform recommendations, based on
individual user preferences. The Cobalt Media Head End, part
of Pace's Elements software suite, attaches metadata to content to support
search and discovery applications.
"With intelligent search and content recommendations
operators can help simplify content discovery, and present new programming options
that personalize the overall TV experience," Chris Briggs, senior VP of products and solutions at Pace, said in a statement.
"ThinkAnalytics' recommendations platform scales to fit the needs of our
mutual customer base with years of proven personalized content recommendations
deployment."
