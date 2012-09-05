IBC: Pace Ties Into ThinkAnalytics Recommendations Engine

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012

U.K.-based set-top and software supplier Pace

has integrated ThinkAnalytics' video-recommendations engine into the Pace

Cobalt Media Head End software, designed to let pay TV operators deliver

personalized content discovery from the "cloud."

The vendors said their joint solution can provide real-time

content discovery and personalized multiplatform recommendations, based on

individual user preferences. The Cobalt Media Head End, part

of Pace's Elements software suite, attaches metadata to content to support

search and discovery applications.

"With intelligent search and content recommendations

operators can help simplify content discovery, and present new programming options

that personalize the overall TV experience," Chris Briggs, senior VP of products and solutions at Pace, said in a statement.

"ThinkAnalytics' recommendations platform scales to fit the needs of our

mutual customer base with years of proven personalized content recommendations

deployment."

