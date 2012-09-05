IBC: Orad Launches Morpho 3.0

Complete Coverage:IBC 2012

At IBC, Orad Hi-Tec Systems will be unveiling Morpho 3.0, a

native 64-bit application offering 3D real-time graphics rendering. The upgrade

includes a number of new features that the company says will improve the

product's usability, workflows, user interface and the ability of users to

connect it to external systems and data sources.

New features include Morpho dual-channel machines that can

now be configured to enable two independent program outputs (PGM+PGM). That

gives broadcasters the option to broadcast two different languages, or split

the production to full-frame content and supers or lower thirds.

The new Morpho can also incorporate content from Twitter and

Facebook into graphics and can stream Web content.

It also includes full 3D transition effects, the ability to

create custom-made animation and rich-text effects, as well as the ability to

group and animate objects.