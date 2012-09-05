IBC: Orad Launches Morpho 3.0
At IBC, Orad Hi-Tec Systems will be unveiling Morpho 3.0, a
native 64-bit application offering 3D real-time graphics rendering. The upgrade
includes a number of new features that the company says will improve the
product's usability, workflows, user interface and the ability of users to
connect it to external systems and data sources.
New features include Morpho dual-channel machines that can
now be configured to enable two independent program outputs (PGM+PGM). That
gives broadcasters the option to broadcast two different languages, or split
the production to full-frame content and supers or lower thirds.
The new Morpho can also incorporate content from Twitter and
Facebook into graphics and can stream Web content.
It also includes full 3D transition effects, the ability to
create custom-made animation and rich-text effects, as well as the ability to
group and animate objects.
