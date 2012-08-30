IBC: NewTek Unveils New Low Cost Production Studio

Complete Coverage: IBC 2012

In an example of how costs continue to drop for live production and streaming solutions, NewTek has launched the newest addition to the TriCaster family of live production systems, the TriCaster 40, which offers a complete solution for multi-camera live HD production and streaming for only $4,995.

"With the TriCaster 40, our goal is to make high quality broadcast video accessible to virtually any creative person and company who quite simply could not have fulfilled their vision before," explained Andrew Cross, CTO of NewTek in a statement. "TriCaster 40 not only brings people an unprecedented level of production quality, but also gives them the ability to reach their audience in a way -- and at a price -- never before possible."

Targeted to low cost producers of live television for broadcast, Web and projectors, TriCaster 40 includes integrated video switching, graphics, titles, effects, media playback, virtual sets, keying, recording and streaming in one compact, professional solution.

As more stations and online players expand their streaming efforts, the system's built in capabilities for live streaming and virtual sets also make it a low-cost way to improve the quality of web and mobile content.