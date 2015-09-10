IBC: NewTek Launches New IP Workflow Product

NewTek has unveiled its NewTek Advanced IP Workflow live production workflow product.

The product is the company’s first that is based on NewTek’s newly launched Network Device Interface (NDI) open IP protocol standard announced earlier this week and is part of a larger push to provide clients with easier ways to make the transition to IP video.

NewTek Advanced IP Workflow system allows production switchers to communicate with cameras and other video sources connected on a network, assign any of them as inputs, and deliver multi-channel, high quality, frame-accurate video over standard Ethernet networks, the company said.

“This is a rare watershed moment in our industry when everything shifts and pivots in fundamental ways that change it forever,” said Dr. Andrew Cross, president and chief technology officer for NewTek in statement. “NewTek Advanced IP Workflow is infinitely more than a replacement for traditional SDI workflow. It works with existing SDI cameras, yet does not require heavy investment in SDI-sized Ethernet bandwidth or separate control systems. Bi-directional sharing of devices using IP across an existing network in a live production environment gives producers truly game-changing benefits.”

NewTek Advanced IP Workflow will make its initial debut in a new version of TriCaster Advanced Edition in the 4th quarter of 2015.