IBC News Briefs: Round III

Complete Coverage: IBC 2016

Here’s another dispatch of news and announcements from the IBC Show, getting underway Thursday in Amsterdam.

—Verizon Digital Media Services (VDMS), Verizon’s cloud video division, is showing off a new live streaming platform that features a cloud-based scheduler and operator dashboard that enables partners to provision encoders, manage live feeds and insert ad breaks. The service also automates the creation of a VOD asset upon completion of the live event without the need for re-encoding, said VDMS, which recently added points of presence in South America, India and Asia via the expansion of its Edgecast Content Delivery Network. Verizon acquired Edgecast in 2013.

-Gracenote has launched a new music offering aimed at pay TV providers that enables those partners to create their own music video channels and services, help viewers identify artists featured on TV, and enable search for related artist appearances on linear TV and on-demand programming. Gracenote said the new music data offering can help MVPDs create genre-based music services, allow users to personalize their music services (with a thumbs up/thumbs down capability). Gracenote noted that it has mapped its Music Artist data to its Movie and TV Celebrity data. Gracenote’s MVPD clients include Comcast, Charter Communications, Dish Network, DirecTV, Vodafone Kabel Deutschland, Deutsche Telekom, Net, Hathway, Foxtel, and Arabsat.

